More than 100 infections and 15 patient deaths in Covid-19 outbreak at St Augustine's Hospital

The Covid-19 outbreak at St Augustine's Hospital in Durban which forced health authorities to close it down, resulted in 119 people testing positive and 15 patient deaths.

The outbreak is thought to have been sparked through transmission from a patient being assessed for the virus in the emergency department, to another patient being admitted at the same time with a suspected stroke.

That's according to an investigation led by the University of KwaZulu-Natal which found that between March 9 and April 30, there were 119 confirmed cases identified at the hospital.

Thirty-nine were patients and 80 were staff members.

Fifteen of the 39 patients died from contracting the virus.

“The most plausible explanation for the outbreak is that there was a single introduction of the severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus 2 (SARS‐CoV‐2) to the hospital in early March, most likely through transmission from a patient being assessed for Covid-19 in the emergency department to another patient being admitted at the same time with a suspected stroke. The virus then spread widely through the hospital, involving patients and health-care workers in at least five wards,” the investigating team found.

The investigation was led by UKZN academics Dr Richard Lessells, Prof Yunus Moosa and Prof Tulio de Oliveira, bringing together expertise in infectious diseases, epidemiology and viral genomics.

“The investigation harnessed the genomics expertise of the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation & Sequencing Platform (Krisp), a UKZN research centre. Genetic sequences of SARS-CoV-2 were generated and analysed to help understand the spread of the virus through the hospital,” UKZN spokesperson Normah Zondo said.