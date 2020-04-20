Government still looking for passengers from cruise ship where people tested positive for Covid-19

The transport and health departments have, for weeks now, struggled to find people who were on board the MSC Orchestra cruise liner where two people tested positive for Covid-19.

This came to light on Monday when the transport department announced that it was “currently” working with the department of health to trace the individuals.

The MSC Orchestra left the port of Durban on March 16 with 2,800 passengers and 900 crew aboard for picturesque Pomene, Mozambique — a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a raft of measures to quell the spread of the coronavirus.