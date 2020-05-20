When professional sport is eventually allowed to dust itself down it is unlikely to do so with emotional fuel breathed from the terraces.

Covid-19 restrictions will uphold spectators’ persona non grata status at events intended for mass viewing.

In fact‚ sports federations like rugby have made peace with the fact that gate takings will not be an income stream for the foreseeable future.

In their representations to Government in how they will nudge back to the playing field in an orderly and carefully controlled environment‚ SA Rugby stressed that spectators don’t form part of their return-to-play landscape.

SA Rugby don’t want anything to potentially jeopardise them presenting their broadcast partners something to air.

Although they get a fair slice of their income from the proceeds passed down from SA Rugby’s broadcast deal‚ the individual franchises will however look to maximise every revenue source available to them.

They need to mitigate some of the losses incurred during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown and it is no wonder Lions boss Altmann Allers is keen to see some spectator involvement when play resumes.

His argument is based on the premise that‚ even while social distancing‚ the size of your venue can dictate the size of your crowd.

Allers argues that in the cavernous expanse of the 60,000-seater Emirates Airlines Park Stadium‚ social distancing is possible if the crowd number is limited.