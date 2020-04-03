South Africa

KZN police station evacuated after officer tests positive for Covid-19

By Orrin Singh and Yasantha Naidoo - 03 April 2020 - 15:40
A department of health official in a hazmat suit at the Folweni police station, south of Durban, on Friday.
Image: Supplied

A KwaZulu-Natal police station was temporarily closed on Friday after it emerged that a member had tested positive for Covid-19.

National police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo confirmed to SowetanLIVe's sister publication TimesLIVE that health officials had evacuated members at the Folweni police station, south of Durban, as a “precautionary measure”.

“A member who was feeling unwell was admitted to St Augustine's hospital and tested positive for Covid-19. As a precautionary measure the station has been evacuated for sanitisation.

“The station is not shut down as the services have been moved to a mobile operation. It is important to note that no other members have shown any symptoms or high fever. Anyone who has come into close contact with the member who tested positive is currently in self-isolation.”

Naidoo said all Covid-19 protocols were being observed at the station in accordance with World Health Organisation regulations.

