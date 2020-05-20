Angie Motshekga, MECs propose plans for school year

The department of basic education is proposing that the school timetable be rearranged to allow different grades to attend classes on alternate days of the week or in alternate weeks.

Schools could also introduce a platoon system in which pupils in certain grades attend classes in the morning and others in the afternoon.

These are the three options the department's director-general Mathanzima Mweli put on the table during a virtual meeting with school governing body associations and a principals' association on Sunday.