IN FULL | Motshekga's address on the reopening of schools, feeding schemes and learner transport

Water provision

DBE entered into an Implementation Protocol agreement with the department of human settlements, water & sanitation and Rand Water. We will ensure that no schools goes without water. Just-in-time delivery will be made.

Re-engineering basic education

It has become clear that the coronavirus has forced us to re-engineer the basic education system.

A fundamental review of the system has become necessary if we are to minimise the impact on the sector in the long term. However, in the short term and in keeping with the goal of managing the academic year, we have come up with several measures to help the sector recover some of the lost time.

The amount of time available in a school day to will determine the duration of the period by subject. We will be using innovative methods about how we meet health, safety, social or physical distancing requirements. The trimmed curriculum will be sent to school for planning purposes, it is being worked on a continuous.

We expect that the role of the school principal and school management team (SMT) will be affirmed in assuming the overall responsibility of the day to day running of the school. They are expected to put measures in place for equitable allocation of periods or time for teachers to cover the scope of the curriculum in saving the academic year.

Schools must be aware that all curriculum enrichment programmes will be put on hold until further notice. We want to focus on the core business of basic education which is curriculum implementation.

Earlier today a parent wrote to me and asked if I was going to address the issue of sporting activities in schools. He said he was aware that some schools would continue with sporting activities. Let me make this clear: school sports will not be permitted as they will increase the chances of infection and undermine our efforts of containing the coronavirus. When class is dismissed, learners must go home. We urge parents to work with us on this matter.

School nutrition programme

The national school nutrition programme has adjusted the 2020 feeding calendar in accordance with the phased-in approach of schooling and the curriculum recovery plan of the basic education sector.

The nutrition programme will be reopened for all learners when grades 12 and 7 are reintroduced to schools on June 1. All food handlers will be supplied with the required personal protective equipment including gloves, aprons and cloth masks. These have already been procured by provinces as part of a basic health and hygiene package.

The school nutrition budget will be utilised according to the revised school calendar and where feasible, school meals will also be extended to catch-up programmes for the grade 12s.

Learner transport

We are working with the department of transport to ensure that safety protocols are maintained:

everybody to sanitise hands on entering of bus;

manage distance between learners in the bus;

compulsory wearing of masks throughout the school day, starting before boarding transport.

On the reopening of Schools

The national coronavirus command council and cabinet have approved the reopening of schools as of June 1. Independent and public ordinary schools will open even in the metropolitan areas. Every school must adhere and observe the health and safety protocols that will be put in place.

We will start with grades 7 and 12 and small schools. The other grades will follow in due course.