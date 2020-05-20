Bheki Cele clinging to power over Ipid law: DA

Minister of police Bheki Cele has been accused of refusing to surrender his powers over the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

This, according to the DA in parliament, has led to delays in signing into law the Ipid Amendment Bill which will see the police watchdog operating independently from the minister.

The Constitutional Court in 2016 declared parts of the Ipid Act invalid and unconstitutional as they gave the minister of police absolute powers to suspend or remove the head of Ipid without a parliamentary process.

The ConCourt then gave parliament two years to fix that. This after then minister of police Nathi Nhleko moved to suspend Robert McBride as Ipid head in 2016.

However, 44 months later, the Ipid Amendment Bill is yet to be signed into law.

This, according to DA's MP Andrew Whitfield, points to Cele refusing to relinquish power over Ipid as the Amendment Bill is gathering dust on President Cyril Ramaphosa's desk, waiting to be signed into law. Once signed, the bill will ensure that parliament committee on police oversees the suspension or removal of Ipid head, and not the minister of police.