WATCH | EFF occupies home of Eastern Cape killer Fritz Joubert, AfriForum denounces murder

The property where sangoma Anele Hoyana, 40, was beaten to death with the butt of a rifle by farmer Fritz “Majeke” Joubert has been occupied by the EFF.

About 30 members of the party danced and sang as they took over the Eastern Cape farm of the deceased Joubert, near Gonubie in East London.

The group said the occupation was a show of force against racism.

Joubert, 45, killed the sangoma at the weekend after filming long rants, in which he claimed to be the chosen one and accused Hoyana of being Satan. He allegedly also held Hoyana's partner and two children hostage.

Joubert was later shot dead during a scuffle with a police officer.