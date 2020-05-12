Only Gauteng and Western Cape ready to reopen schools

Motshekga also held virtual meetings with governing body associations as well as teacher unions on Monday.

Two top officials, who participated in the virtual meetings, both independently confirmed that they were told during the meeting that only Gauteng and the Western Cape were ready to reopen.

One of the officials said that with the exception of the Eastern Cape, the other six provinces said they were at different stages of readiness.

“The Eastern Cape said they cannot guarantee that they are ready to reopen on June 1.”

The second official said that Gauteng and the Western Cape had bought sanitisers and face masks and had identified workers from the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) to assist with the screening of educators and pupils and the cleaning of schools.

“According to the department, the other provinces said they will be ready to welcome the first cohort of learners on June 1.”

The official said that Motshekga had indicated that a reworked school calendar would be gazetted.