Robbers murder Witbank boy left home alone overnight

A 13-year-old boy from Klarinet in Witbank, Mpumalanga, was shot dead by robbers who broke into his home as he was left home alone overnight.

The incident happened about 3am.

“Two armed men broke into the house at Klarinet Ext 8,” police said on Tuesday.

The pair had broken through the front door’s burglar bars.

“Inside the house, 13-year-old Keitumetse Keggen Malefahlo was sleeping alone in the house as his mother was working night shift at a mine where she is employed. Keitumetse woke up from the commotion and saw the robbers,” police said.

“He ran back into his room and locked the door. It is alleged that while Keitumetse was locked in his room the robbers started to carry out items they wanted to steal,” said the police.