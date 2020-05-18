Boy, 4, drowns in a sewerage drainage system

A four-year old boy has drowned in a sewerage drainage system of a school in Mahikeng, North West.

According to the North West department of education, the boy drowned at Sejankabo Secondary School yard in Mocoseng village on Sunday.

“At the moment it is not known how the child ended up falling inside the sewage drainage, police are still investigating the matter. According to the school report, criminals always remove and steal sewage drainage lids. The school indicated that every time they replace the lid, criminals normally steal it and sell it for monetary exchange. The incident happened during the lockdown, wherein schools have been closed for a period of two months from 18 March 2020,” the department said in a statement.

Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela said she was shocked at the death of the child.

“As a department we are very much saddened by this horrific incident of a child who died within our school premises. We never thought that such an incident could happen during the lockdown period wherein everyone is expected to stay at home. We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased child, including the community of Mocoseng,” said Matsemela.