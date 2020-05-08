Police search for 17-year-old teen suspected of killing his father

The Police in Sekgosese, Limpopo are looking for 17-year-old teenage boy who is suspected of brutally killing his father aged, 47, and thereafter setting his body alight.

Police spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the gruesome discovery was allegedly made during the day on Thursday by a family member who went to look for the deceased at the house.

“Upon arrival, she reportedly found the body of Mpho Robert Mohale engulfed in flames and covered with a corrugated iron sheet.”

“Police were immediately notified together with the medical emergency services. Preliminary investigations then indicated that the deceased's son was seen by neighbours prior to the discovery, allegedly burning something," Mojapelo said.

Mojapelo added that thereafter the suspect disappeared and has not been seen since.

"A case of murder was opened for investigation. The motive behind the incident is still being investigated but domestic violence cannot be ruled out, "he said.

The Police’s Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, has condemned the incident in the strongest possible terms and ordered for speedy arrest of the suspect involved.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of suspect to contact Detective Warrant Officer Eric Mashego on 082 468 8684, the crime stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police station.