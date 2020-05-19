16-year-old named as 7th suspect in murder of Tongaat teen Andile 'Bobo' Mbuthu

A 16-year-old male has been identified as the seventh suspect in the murder and kidnapping of Tongaat teen Andile “Bobo” Mbuthu.

At the start of the matter in the Verulam magistrate's court on Tuesday, magistrate Rajesh Parshotam informed the court that the teen, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, had made his first appearance the day after the six other accused appeared last week.

“He was remanded to a place of safety,” he said.

Mlungisi Thabethe, 28, Andile Nhleko, 27, Mncedisi Mzobe, 27, Siyanda Msweli, 26, Lindani Ndlovu, 22, and Malusi Mthembu 27 appeared via audio video remand from Westville prison. The matter was postponed to try to remedy the challenges of dealing with six suspects under AVR.

As a result of the national lockdown, prisoners are not being transported to court.

“There are definitely challenges with dealing with matters under lockdown. We are about 50 days in and there hasn't been a single person brought to court. If they were brought in they would need to be isolated for 14 days which would be an issue given the overcrowding at Westville prison,” said Parshotam.

Parshotam said that he would once again try to advocate for the men to be brought to court. All seven accused face charges of kidnapping and murder.