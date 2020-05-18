MEC loses 'dedicated' worker to GBV

At least three women were killed allegedly by their partners between Thursday and Saturday in Mpumalanga.

One of the victims, Tebogo Mabunda, has been described as a hard-working employee by MEC for public works, roads and transport Gillion Mashego.

Mabunda, 39, was employed as a quantity surveyor by the department.

She was fatally shot, allegedly by her husband, 42, on Thursday night at Stonehenge in Mbombela following an argument.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said the husband, who cannot be named until he appears in court, came home from work and asked Mabunda to come outside for a chat.

"The man then went inside the house, came back and shot the wife several times before turning the gun on himself. The woman was certified dead on the scene while the husband survived and is in hospital under police guard," said Hlathi.