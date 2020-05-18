SA part of several initiatives to develop Covid-19 vaccine: Cyril Ramaphosa

SA is participating in several research initiatives with continental and international partners as part of the global effort to develop, manufacture and distribute a Covid-19 vaccine, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa, who is also the current African Union (AU) chair, made the remark at the 73rd World Health Assembly — the first ever to be convened virtually.

“To turn back the frontiers of the pandemic, we also need to deepen international collaboration around research and development and investment in essential medical technologies in Covid-19 diagnostics and therapeutics and in vaccines,” said Ramaphosa.

“We fully support the initiative by the WHO [World Health Organisation] — together with many governments, non-profit organisations and industry leaders — to speed up the development and production of vaccines and therapeutics, and to ensure that they are distributed quickly and equitably across the globe.”