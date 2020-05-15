This is an opportunity for our universities to regain credibility

In a rapidly changing, uncertain and complex world, the role that universities are playing as the engines of social mobility, as drivers of the economy and as generators of new ideas, is now more critical than ever.

Due to the universal nature of knowledge, universities are global in scope - a space that encourages new ideas, controversy, inquiry and argument, and challenges orthodox views - but they are also deeply entrenched in their local environment, influenced by socioeconomic and political dynamics.

There is an expectation that universities should exhibit great levels of responsiveness and public accountability, with higher levels of trust in higher education, between higher education and government, and higher education and the public.

The challenge for both higher education and government is to allow institutional autonomy without oppressive accountability.

Over the past few years, the purpose of universities has been challenged in relation to their role in society, their advocacy for speaking truth to power, their continuous striving to be great without being elitist, and their ability to function in an age of populism.