Surnames could dictate when you can buy booze: here is what you need to know

The Liquor Traders Association of SA (LTASA) has submitted a detailed plan to government outlining protocols around the sale of alcohol during lockdown.

The association, which represents 1,410 liquor stores that employ more than 14,000 people, recommended a system based on the surnames of consumers to maintain and ensure social distancing.

Here is what you need to know:

Sale of booze

By the end of May, some parts of the country are set to move to level 3 of the lockdown, which may permit more liberties, including the sale of alcohol.

However, according to the government regulations draft, level regulations only allow for the consumption of liquor from Monday to Wednesday and from 8am to 12pm. No final decision has been made yet as the regulations were just a draft.