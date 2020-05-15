'Covid-19 didn't kill Malibongwe Gcwabe,' says wife

The wife of the late gospel singer Malibongwe Gcwabe has denied claims that her husband died of Covid-19.

Gcwabe, who was born in 1969 in the Western Cape, died on Wednesday night after a short illness.

He was admitted at the Cecelia Makiwane Hospital in East London on Tuesday. Sivuyisa Gcwabe told Sowetan her husband died of short breath not Covid-19 as people suggested.

"Doctors confirmed to me that it was not Covid-19 and they did the tests. So, we don't know why people would say he was killed by Covid-19.

Malibongwe was healthy and he only got sick on Tuesday, she said.

"I am not sure at the moment of the burial date because we are going to have a meeting this afternoon [yesterday]. But we were thinking of doing it on Saturday [tomorrow]."

The late singer's manager and music promoter Luckie Shongwe said they wanted to have an online memorial service for the singer and have pastors and musicians to bid him farewell.