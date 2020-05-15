New DG of health is 'well equipped to tackle NHI & Covid-19 challenges'

The national health department has appointed Dr Sandile Buthelezi as its incoming director-general.

“Dr Buthelezi promises to bring a wealth of knowledge to the national department of health at a crucial epoch in the trajectory of South Africa’s health system,” the department said on Friday.

“The lessons we’ve learnt from dealing with HIV in South Africa are coming in handy as we are dealing with Covid-19, specifically when it comes to community-based testing, screening and testing,” Buthelezi said.

Buthelezi has 15 years' experience in health governance, policy and programme management and serves as the CEO of the South African National Aids Council (Sanac) – a position he has held since September 2017.