eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom dies of Covid-19

Lungile Tom, who worked for eNCA at the company’s Cape Town office as one of its camera operators, died of Covid-19 on Wednesday morning.

eMedia Investments said Tom was admitted to hospital on Sunday night, with Covid-19 symptoms.

“He was tested and admitted to intensive care. Lungile’s test results confirmed that he had Covid-19, and he passed away in hospital this morning, Wednesday May 13,” the company said.