Limpopo residents go on the rampage, burn home after girl's disappearance

Marakalala said the family knew about Morongwa's relationship with the boy. "We became worried that he was not participating in the search," he said, adding that they found bloodstains in the house in the presence of the police. "[But] police didn't bother to take the blood samples as evidence."

However, Mojapelo said police did not know anything about the bloodstains. "We don't have a suspect regarding the girl's disappearance. Our investigations are continuing and we appeal to anyone who can help find Morongwa to call the nearest police station.

"An eight-room house was torched with all the belongings inside ... all to the value of R450,000," Mojapelo said.

Morongwa's sister Charlotte Marakalala, 33, said she was worried that her younger sister might have been killed.

"I can hardly sleep not knowing where my sister is. My fear is that someone kidnapped or killed her because she had never done something like this [disappear]," she said.

Charlotte said Morongwa always informed relatives if she was visiting somewhere.

Marakalala said he does not know who burnt the house as he was out looking for Morongwa when it was torched.

"I got a call from the police commander asking why we were burning the house. I was shocked because we didn't even discuss that option [at the community meeting]."

Mojapelo said the accused - Michael Dolo, 31, Allie Kgomo, 29, Nthongwa Makua, 31, Mokgadi Mehale, 29, Nthabiseng Mimosa, 29, Lerato Morudu, 29, Lefty Morudu, 22, Matome Kenneth Morudu, 23, Teresa Morudu, 18, Matena Ngoepe, 24, Malose Phooko, 23, and Emmanuel Chuene Ratlou, 29 - were expected to appear in court again on May 21 for formal bail application.

Sowetan was unable to speak to the boy and his grandmother as they have been taken to a place of safety.