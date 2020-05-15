Limpopo residents go on the rampage, burn home after girl's disappearance
The enraged community of Senwabarwana in Blouberg municipality, Limpopo, has allegedly torched a house belonging to a pensioner following the disappearance of her grandson's girlfriend.
Morongwa Marakalala, 14, disappeared on Tuesday last week, and her family said she was last seen with her boyfriend around Silvermine village in Senwabarwana.
Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said 13 suspects have been arrested for arson and were all denied bail in the Senwabarwana magistrate's court yesterday.
The group allegedly burnt the house belonging to a 63-year-old pensioner who lived with her 18-year-old grandson.
Morongwa's cousin Ernest Marakalala, 36, said the problem started when they approached her boyfriend for answers and help to find her.
"We held a meeting during the course of last week where we informed the community that Morongwa was missing. As we were searching for Morongwa in the village, many people told us they last saw her with her boyfriend on Tuesday night, the day she went missing," he said.
Marakalala said the community then delegated people to summon the boyfriend and his grandmother to join the meeting. "The family didn't bother to join us when we were searching for Morongwa.
"When they arrived at the meeting, we asked them about the whereabouts of Morongwa but they did not cooperate with community members, instead they insulted us."
Marakalala said the boy confirmed he was with Morongwa on the day and said he later walked her home. "The boyfriend told me that he accompanied her home but was not sure if she arrived as he turned back halfway."
Marakalala said members of the community resolved to go and search the pensioner's house. "I was one of the seven people that went to the house. We went there because she remarked that we will never find her and that she was now her daughter-in-law," he said.
Marakalala said the family knew about Morongwa's relationship with the boy. "We became worried that he was not participating in the search," he said, adding that they found bloodstains in the house in the presence of the police. "[But] police didn't bother to take the blood samples as evidence."
However, Mojapelo said police did not know anything about the bloodstains. "We don't have a suspect regarding the girl's disappearance. Our investigations are continuing and we appeal to anyone who can help find Morongwa to call the nearest police station.
"An eight-room house was torched with all the belongings inside ... all to the value of R450,000," Mojapelo said.
Morongwa's sister Charlotte Marakalala, 33, said she was worried that her younger sister might have been killed.
"I can hardly sleep not knowing where my sister is. My fear is that someone kidnapped or killed her because she had never done something like this [disappear]," she said.
Charlotte said Morongwa always informed relatives if she was visiting somewhere.
Marakalala said he does not know who burnt the house as he was out looking for Morongwa when it was torched.
"I got a call from the police commander asking why we were burning the house. I was shocked because we didn't even discuss that option [at the community meeting]."
Mojapelo said the accused - Michael Dolo, 31, Allie Kgomo, 29, Nthongwa Makua, 31, Mokgadi Mehale, 29, Nthabiseng Mimosa, 29, Lerato Morudu, 29, Lefty Morudu, 22, Matome Kenneth Morudu, 23, Teresa Morudu, 18, Matena Ngoepe, 24, Malose Phooko, 23, and Emmanuel Chuene Ratlou, 29 - were expected to appear in court again on May 21 for formal bail application.
Sowetan was unable to speak to the boy and his grandmother as they have been taken to a place of safety.