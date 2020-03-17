South Africa

Three men found 'stoned', burnt to death in Dennilton

By Naledi Shange - 17 March 2020 - 06:47
The charred remains of three men were found in Dennilton at the weekend.
The charred remains of three men were found in Dennilton at the weekend.
Image: 123RF/ Lukas Gojda

Limpopo police are seeking answers after finding the charred remains of three people in Dennilton, outside Groblersdal, at the weekend.

The bodies of Owen Ncube, Salos Sithole and Lovemore Basera were found on Sunday morning at the Nageng village, said Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

“The police were informed by a passer-by [about the bodies] and immediately attended to the scene jointly with the medical emergency services. Upon arrival, they discovered the bodies of three men, aged between 20 and 31, burnt beyond recognition and a burnt out Hyundai truck next to them,” said Mojapelo.

The truck that was found burnt near the bodies of the three men in Dennilton.
The truck that was found burnt near the bodies of the three men in Dennilton.
Image: Supplied / SAPS

Evidence on the scene suggested the three had suffered a brutal killing.

Mojapelo said police found stones on the scene, which suggested the three were stoned and assaulted before they were set alight.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba condemned the incident.

Police were investigating three counts of murder.

“The motive behind this brutal killing is still subject to police investigations, but mob justice cannot be ruled out,” said Mojapelo.

He called on anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Mpumalanga pupil stabbed to death, suspect stoned to death by mob

A grade 9 pupil from eMbalenhle, Mpumalanga, was allegedly stabbed to death by a 24-year-old on Monday.
News
1 month ago

Siblings stoned to death by community after man disappears

Two brothers have been stoned to death after traditional healers allegedly pointed them out as being behind the disappearance of a fisherman.
News
1 month ago

Mobs kill and burn two people in Limpopo

Police are searching for several suspects who killed and set alight two men in separate mob justice incidents outside Makhado in Limpopo.
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
X