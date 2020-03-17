Three men found 'stoned', burnt to death in Dennilton

Limpopo police are seeking answers after finding the charred remains of three people in Dennilton, outside Groblersdal, at the weekend.

The bodies of Owen Ncube, Salos Sithole and Lovemore Basera were found on Sunday morning at the Nageng village, said Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

“The police were informed by a passer-by [about the bodies] and immediately attended to the scene jointly with the medical emergency services. Upon arrival, they discovered the bodies of three men, aged between 20 and 31, burnt beyond recognition and a burnt out Hyundai truck next to them,” said Mojapelo.