Don't come to school on Monday, Limpopo department says

“These include safety of school buildings, offices and the health of learners, teachers and support staff.”

Chuene said part of the delay in the reopening had been caused by the huge demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) by many establishments around the country which had resulted in a delay in the delivery of material procured for schools, offices and other learning facilities.

“School readiness materials ordered include sanitisers, masks, visors, detergents and infrared thermometers. Delivery is expected in the next few days,” said Chuene.

He said engagements with the provincial command council and its technical committee to ensure compliance standards had been ongoing.

“It is on this note that the department is postponing the return of school management teams to a date that will be communicated in due course. A circular has been issued to district directors and circuit managers to communicate to all officials, teachers and support staff to this effect,” said Chuene.

Other provincial departments have also advised school management teams not to report for work on Monday.