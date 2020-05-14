Government's restrictions on winter clothing elicit anger

At Markham, another manager said customers who wanted specifics such as bags and certain T-shirts were left disappointed when they arrived at the point of sale and were told that they could not buy the items.

"We also had to stop selling accessories such as bags and a lot of summer clothes such as shorts," the manager, who did not want to be named, said.

The DA said the regulations were "plucked from Alice in Wonderland".

DA MP Dean Macpherson said they did not have a place in the new, democratic SA.

"The DA believes that people should be able to buy whatever they want, as long as it is done in a safe way with health protocols. There is no rationale for a clothing list.

"It is now beyond doubt that minister Patel is running amok without any restraint from President [Cyril] Ramaphosa. He has been allowed to pick winners and losers in the economy, to determine what is 'fair' and now has gone to the extreme to determine what clothes people can buy and how they should wear them," he said.

However, Peter Masango, a customer who bought clothing at an Ackermans store yesterday, said he saw nothing wrong with the government listing specific items that can be sold. "We just bought winter jerseys now and that's what we need. I mean, what would I need sandals for when it's this cold?"

Department spokesperson Sidwell Medupi said Patel did not unilaterally come up with the list but that it was in consultation with stakeholders in the clothing industry.

"The list that you see was developed in consultation with the industry. The information you see there is what the industry agreed on," he said.