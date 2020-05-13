S Mag

'What are crop bottoms?': Mzansi confused by winter clothing regulations

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 13 May 2020 - 15:58
Photographer: Chris Goodney/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Photographer: Chris Goodney/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Crop bottoms worn with boots and leggings. Shirts displayed and promoted to be worn under jackets, coats or knitwear. Short-sleeved knit tops promoted and displayed as worn under cardigans and knitwear.

These are some of the regulations that retail stores should abide by when selling winter clothes under level 4 lockdown.

The list of winter clothing was gazetted on Tuesday by the trade and industry department after consultations with stakeholders in the textile industry.

According to minister Ebrahim Patel, the gazette was to give clarity on clothing and related products that were permissible during level 4.

The list of winter clothes also includes all baby and toddler clothing, maternity wear and bedding accessories.

The government gazette can be accessed here.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions on social media.

7 practical tips to help you quit smoking

While quitting smoking during lockdown hasn’t necessarily been a willing choice for Mzansi's smokers, it’s a reality that many are coming to grips ...
S Mag
1 day ago

Short hair, don’t care! Here is how to care for your on-trend buzz cut

It is safe to say that the buzz cut is back! Shaving your hair during this lockdown isn’t as bad as it seems, as going completely GI Jane is having a ...
S Mag
1 day ago

Bonang, Black Coffee & Kim Kardashian: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend

Your weekly guide to what your favourite celebrities got up to this weekend.
S Mag
2 days ago

Tips on preventing a skin break out from wearing protective face mask

Wearing a face mask whenever you step out the house is good for curbing the spread of Covid-19, but it might not be such good news for your skin — ...
S Mag
2 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Can 100-year-old TB vaccine be SA’s secret weapon against Covid-19?
Lockdown business booms for wheelbarrow delivery service in Olievenhoutbosch
X