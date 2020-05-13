NPA digs into payments to Jacob Zuma from Schabir Shaik - and Mandela
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it has discovered additional payments made to former president Jacob Zuma by his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik.
This is according to a report in Business Day, which states that this has been included in a revised report on Zuma’s finances by forensic investigator Johan van der Walt and shared with Zuma's legal team by the lead prosecutor in his upcoming corruption trial, Billy Downer.
Van der Walt’s investigation into Zuma’s finances also revealed that his benefactors included former president Nelson Mandela, the report states.
Zuma stands accused of allegedly using his position in government to further the business interests of Shaik and French arms firm Thales, in exchange for money.
Previous reports state that Thales allegedly discussed paying Zuma R500‚000 a year in return for protection against a probe into the company related to the controversial multibillion-rand arms deal. The alleged “bribe” was facilitated by Shaik - who is now expected to be called to testify in the revived trial against the erstwhile president and Thales.
The trial on charges of racketeering‚ corruption‚ money laundering and fraud is provisionally set down for June 23 in the Pietermaritzburg high court.
Shaik was found guilty of fraud in 2005 and sentenced to 15 years. He was released on medical parole in March 2009‚ after serving just over two years.
During his criminal trial, the country heard how Shaik ran almost every aspect of Zuma’s financial affairs for almost a decade – paying hospital bills‚ debts‚ rent‚ vehicles‚ bonds‚ traffic fines‚ funds for wives‚ school fees‚ pocket money for children and ANC membership.
The financial hold that Shaik had over Zuma was detailed in a forensic audit report by KPMG - now updated by Van der Walt under the name of his new firm, FTI Consulting.
“The state intends to call state witness Mr Van der Walt to present the FTI report as evidence during the state’s case. He will not present his old KPMG report, which has become redundant as he has revised it,” Downer states, according to this week's report in Business Day.
Previously, it was reported that Zuma's team is likely to challenge the integrity of the forensic evidence - compiled by the same person who wrote the report on the so-called rogue unit at the SA Revenue Service.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.