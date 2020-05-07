The complete lockdown in SA was excessive and premature - Duduzane Zuma
The Zuma family is back in the news and this has nothing to do with the former president's arms deal trial which was recently postponed.
Former President Jacob Zuma and his son Duduzane Zuma are making their views known; from the outcome of the ANC's Nasrec conference to the lockdown imposed in SA in response to the covid-19 pandemic.From the far-flung city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Duduzane have his view on the lockdown during the second episode of Zooming with the Zumas, a YouTube series of their video call conversations.
Duduzane delivered what seemed like his own mini state of the nation address as he lambasted the country's complete lockdown response to the covid-19 pandemic, saying it was "excessive" and "premature".
He said South Africa's approach to dealing with the pandemic was a "cut and paste" from what developed nations were doing despite the country being a third world country.Among others, Duduzane said poor people had nobody lobbying for them as they were not afforded a seat at the table where government was sitting with big business.
He questioned decisions including allowing the exporting of wines and allowing iron ore mining among others which he described as not being among the country's immediate needs right now.Not only does the younger Zuma do much of the talking as he catches up with his dad who is in Nkandla. Zuma spoke about the outcomes of the Nasrec conference in which Cyril Ramaphosa emerged as president was one where the issue of money "came to the fore".
Zuma had backed former African Union chair and ex-wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in her failed bid to to become ANC president. The former president described the Nasrec outcome as "unfortunate" as money had played a huge role in ensuring who got elected and that the ideology of the party was battered.
He also criticised ANC's decision to recall him in February two years ago for no apparent reason while he still had around 18 months of his term left.On Thursday, ahead of the second episode being posted, Zuma's eldest son Edward also stepped into spotlight after he wrote yet another of his many public letters/statements to "comrades".
Edward's statement was aimed at throwing his weight behind the engagement between his father and brother.Edward had issued a stern warning that "Duduzani is yet to speak and some shall go underground" when more is revealed.Although the motive behind the episodes of the edited video-chats between father and son wasn't yet clear, early signs seem to suggest that the exercise may be aimed at placing alternative facts in the public arena.Edward may have let the cat out of the bag about the Zuma strategy of seemingly providing alternative facts on issues that have been in the public domain.
He said in his letter that his father and brother would be dishing up more "truths" in their upcoming zoom video chat series.Edward said others, without mentioning their names, would have to hide "as the truth and lies don't match hence they (Zuma and Duduzane) both are proceeding with the series as is so let's just come to terms with that maqabane (comrades) ngoba (because) we want to know everything, both parties are however aware that their discussions have nothing to do with the organisation they belong to hence they cannot be gagged and micro managed for selfish and personal reasons and agendas filled with individual ambitions."
Edward added: "Mudala ubaba u Zuma manje akenimuyeke akhulume into ayifunayo umhlaba usamuvumela maqabane naye Kade esho vele ukuthi uzokhuluma izinto ezizothusa abantu nani nathi khuluma Msholozi manje seninenkinga futhi mesekwenza lokho kwahleni bakwethu hawu (Zuma is old, allow him to say what he wants to say when time allows, comrades.
He has been saying he will reveal stuff that will shock people, and toy said he should speak but now you have a problem when he does that)."
