The complete lockdown in SA was excessive and premature - Duduzane Zuma

The Zuma family is back in the news and this has nothing to do with the former president's arms deal trial which was recently postponed.

Former President Jacob Zuma and his son Duduzane Zuma are making their views known; from the outcome of the ANC's Nasrec conference to the lockdown imposed in SA in response to the covid-19 pandemic.From the far-flung city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Duduzane have his view on the lockdown during the second episode of Zooming with the Zumas, a YouTube series of their video call conversations.

Duduzane delivered what seemed like his own mini state of the nation address as he lambasted the country's complete lockdown response to the covid-19 pandemic, saying it was "excessive" and "premature".

He said South Africa's approach to dealing with the pandemic was a "cut and paste" from what developed nations were doing despite the country being a third world country.Among others, Duduzane said poor people had nobody lobbying for them as they were not afforded a seat at the table where government was sitting with big business.