Warrant of arrest for Jacob Zuma stayed until next month

A warrant of arrest issued for former president Jacob Zuma has been stayed until June 23.

The warrant, which was issued in February when Zuma failed to appear in the Pietermaritzburg high court, was previously stayed until Wednesday but the postponement of the matter led to it being extended.

The National Prosecuting Authority on Wednesday said the criminal proceedings against Zuma and French arms manufacturer Thales was provisionally postponed to June 23.

“By agreement, all parties have committed to the provisional postponement of the matter for the following purposes: the continuation of pretrial management; the result of Thales' application to the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal against the Pietermaritzburg high court’s judgment in October 2019; and an inquiry in terms of Section 170 (2) of the Criminal Procedure Act, No 51 of 1977 regarding Mr Zuma's failure to appear at the hearing on February 4 2020,” said KwaZulu-Natal director of public prosecutions spokesperson Natasha Kara.