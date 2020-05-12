R350 Social relief grant a lifeline for those with no income

Siphokazi Mafa cannot wait for the Covid-19 unemployment grant which she says will go a long way in helping her and her family put food on the table.

Mafa, 44, lives with her partner and their three children in a shack in Makause informal settlement, in Germiston. She is unemployed and so is he.

When Sowetan visited her home yesterday, she was sitting keeping an eye on steam bread cooking on a burning paraffin stove.

"I had some flour and I cooked steam bread for supper. My partner has to figure out with what we are going to eat that bread. I have done my part."

Her partner Vuyo Kesi makes a living by playing dice - a game which has become the only hope for the family.

Mafa does not even know how much Kesi makes. She only knows that he has made some money when she sees him bringing groceries into their home.

In the morning, Mafa had R10 to her name and she used it to buy fat cakes which her family ate for breakfast.