Face mask distributor fined R11m for inflating prices

A South African face mask distributor has been fined R11m for inflating prices.

The Competition Commission announced that it has referred this to the Competition Tribunal for confirmation as an order after a consent agreement with a distributor of face masks and personal protection gear, among others, after the company inflated prices of essential hygienic items during the Covid-19 disaster.

The commission's spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said in terms of the agreement reached with MATUS, a company with offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, and satellite branches in Port Elizabeth and Mbombela, an administrative penalty of R5.9m will be paid after it admitted to the inflation of its gross profit margins with regards to essential hygienic products.

"The company will also contribute R5-million to the Solidarity Fund for Covid-19. Further, it will, with immediate effect, reduce its gross profit margin on dust masks to acceptable levels for the duration of the state of national disaster," Ngwema said.

He said the company also undertook that "for the duration of the state of national disaster, to ensure that its gross profit margins for essential products will not be increased above what was applicable on 16 February 2020, for as long as such products remain as essential in terms of the consumer protection regulations or any subsequent amendment or replacement of these regulations".