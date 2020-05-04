'Tokelo Rantie must make use of Celtic lifeline,' says Farouk Khan

The current lull of football will without a doubt test the discipline of players and the troubled Tokelo Rantie will need to show tremendous mental fortitude to make use of the lifeline handed to him by Bloemfontein Celtic.

This is the feeling of his mentor Farouk Khan. With the country under a lockdown, footballers are expected to train at home and to follow a strict diet programme.

Rantie's run-ins with coaches and club officials are well-documented. Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City terminated contracts with him in the past year.

Just before the lockdown, Celtic gave Rantie the opportunity to train with the first team and earn a contract.

Khan, who coached the former Bournemouth striker at youth level, is hoping for the best.