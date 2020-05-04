Lotto allocates R150m to NPOs to survive pandemic

The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) has allocated R150m to non-governmental organisations, non-profit organisations and non-profit companies that are struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The NLC is cognisant of the fact that the approved funds will not cover all the NPOs in the country as the demand far outstrips the supply," said the commission in a statement.

"The NLC funding for Covid-19 will be limited to organisations that have been funded by the NLC for programmes in the past two financial years, and organisations that have been funded by the NLC in the past five financial years for infrastructure projects."