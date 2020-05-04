South Africa

Covid-19 cases climb by more than 400 for second day, with 7 more deaths

By Staff Reporter - 04 May 2020 - 20:42
The health ministry said on Monday that there are now 7,220 cases of Covid-19 cases in SA. File picture.
Image: AFP

Another 437 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in SA for the second straight day, with the national total now at 7,220.

There were also seven additional deaths recorded, taking the toll to 138. Six of the seven deaths were recorded in the Western Cape, and one in KwaZulu-Natal.

The national health ministry also reported that there had been 2,746 recoveries.

The figures were based on 11,794 tests done in the last 24 hours. There have now been 257,541 tests done countrywide in total.

On Sunday, Mkhize announced that there were 6,783 confirmed cases and 131 deaths across the country.

The Western Cape remains the country's epicentre in terms of deaths and confirmed cases. Gauteng had the highest number of reported recoveries.

On Monday, the provincial breakdown of cases was provided as:

  • Western Cape - 3,362;
  • Gauteng - 1,661;
  • KZN - 1,106;
  • Eastern Cape - 814;
  • Free State - 125;
  • Limpopo - 39;
  • Mpumalanga - 53;
  • North West - 35; and
  • Northern Cape - 25.

The number of deaths and recoveries was recorded as:

Western Cape - 64 deaths, 833 recoveries;

KwaZulu- Natal - 35 deaths, 415 recoveries;

Eastern Cape - 17 deaths, 341 recoveries;

Gauteng - 14 deaths, 979 recoveries;

Free State - 6 deaths, 96 recoveries;

Limpopo 2 dealths, 27 recoveries;

Mpumalanga 0 deaths, 22 recoveries;

North West 0 deaths, 20 recoveries; and

Northern Cape 0 deaths, 13 recoveries.

