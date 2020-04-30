June 1 school reopening proposed

Schools will reopen on June 1 for grade 12 and grade 7 pupils.

This is according to basic education minister Angie Motshekga on Thursday. She was speaking at a press briefing alongside higher education minister Blade Nzimande.

She stressed that these were “proposed dates”.

Matrics and grade 7 would be first, she said, and that these grades would “have the whole school to themselves”.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga said that it was proposed that the education sector begins to get back to work on May 4. This was, however, she stressed for senior officials, and that teachers go back on May 18.