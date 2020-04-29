South Africa

Cabinet to meet on Thursday to decide when kids go back to school

By Staff Reporter - 29 April 2020 - 19:08
Pupils in grades 7 and matric are expected be the first to return to school after the lockdown.
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com

When South African kids will return to school will only be determined after a cabinet meeting on Thursday morning — and the safety of children is the priority.

This is according to the basic education department, which has on Wednesday evening that the briefing to parliament earlier in the day — during which confusion was created over when children would return to school — was the “last leg” in the consultation process over the return date.

“In the past month, a series of consultative sessions have taken place with various stakeholders that include teacher unions, school governing body associations, civil society partners and heads of provincial education departments, as well MECs of education,” said department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

“The engagement today with the portfolio committee was the last leg in the process,”

A consolidated plan based on these consultations will be presented to cabinet, he said.

“The minister of basic education Angie Motshekga will thereafter address media on the outcomes of the deliberations at cabinet.

“At the media briefing the minister will provide details that include the final dates and detailed plans for the phased approach to the possible reopening of schools.

“The minister wishes to reassure South Africans that the safety of children is paramount in all the decisions that are taken,” said Mhlanga.

The briefing is currently scheduled for 10am.

- TimesLIVE

