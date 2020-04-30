Music legend Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse to go back to school

Inspirational jazz musician Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse says he will enroll for full-time studies at the University of Johannesburg next year.

Mabuse completed his matric at the age of 60 in 2012 at a Soweto school. He had enrolled for part-time studies at the Unisa since then but had to abandon his studies because of work and family pressure. "I am in talks with UJ in order to further my studies in anthropology. Since my matric year, I have been overwhelmed, I have been snowed under with demands to come and interact with educational programmes, speaking in schools about the value of education," Mabuse said.

He said part-time studies were particularly difficult as he had to adjust his life to accommodate his school work.

Full-time studies, he added, would enable him to finish his undergraduate degree in record time. "I may have to restructure my life to accommodate full-time studies, my life is almost as hectic as that of a social activist. I am requested to say something on some issues," said Mabuse.