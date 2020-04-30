No contact teaching at universities — but department launches ambitious online plan

“Against this background and with the endorsement by the national command council, we have decided that the current period, from May 1 until SA transitions into a lower Covid-19 risk phase, must be used to put a number of critical interventions in place across the PSET [post-school education and training] system.

“This includes, developing and implementing effective multimodal remote learning systems (digital, analogue and physical delivery of learning materials) to provide a reasonable level of academic support to all our students at all institutions to resume academic learning and teaching support.

“As we are in an unprecedented emergency, we have to use all available tools to reach our students, fully cognisant that it will not substitute the need for contact learning when conditions permit. This we will do making sure that no student or institution is left behind.”

Nsfas students — about 730,000 in total — will all be provided with laptops, but government is still without a plan for those who are yet to be allocated funding or form part of the “missing middle”. This refers to a bracket of students who, according to a means test, are too wealthy for NSFAS but whose families do not earn enough to secure bank loans.

Nzimande said he has begun looking into partnerships with banks to provide loans for those students at the beginning of the academic year. He said the engagements were ongoing. In the interim he recommended students look for loans from banks and said the department would also go and “beg from good Samaritans”.

The minister also conceded that it would be difficult to find a supplier that could supply hundreds of thousands of laptops in one go, meaning that they would have to be distributed in phases.