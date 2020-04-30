Fort Hare to provide 12,000 student laptops

To help students with online remote learning, the University of Fort Hare is providing 12,000 laptops - on a loan-to-buy basis - which come with a modem and data to those who do not own the necessary devices.

University spokesperson Tandi Mapukata said online learning was necessary because of the disruption of the academic programme by the Covid-19 pandemic and the daily escalation of infection rates, particularly in the Eastern Cape, reports HeraldLIVE.

“The university will incorporate online and remote learning models as one of the delivery strategies for its programmes - applicable during this period as well as post-lockdown - to recover the academic year,” Mapukata said.

The devices will be made available to students who do not yet own a laptop and the cost will be debited to students’ fee accounts.