Rhodes University Vice-Chancellor pledges 33% of salary to Covid-19 Relief fund

"I have committed to support the courageous, dedicated and selfless frontline health workers through the purchase of personal protective equipment.

To this end, I will contribute one-third of my salary for three months to the Solidary Fund.

"Covid-19 is the greatest health challenge in living memory," Mabizela said.

He added that the heroism, bravery and selfless service of frontline health workers - who expose their lives and those of their loved ones to great risk to save others - must be applauded.

"They place their vocation and care for others ahead of their personal health risks. They deserve to be protected from such exposure to risk," he concluded.