'We won't give credence to some attention-seeking political party': Safa on DA's calls to suspend Danny Jordaan
The Democratic Alliance (DA) have called for the suspension of South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan.
The DA’s call comes in reaction to a damning report allegedly leaked to the media by Safa ex-acting CEO Gay Mokoena making several strong and even startling criticisms of Jordaan’s handling of affairs as president.
Member of parliament and DA Shadow minister of sports Tsepo Mhlongo said in a statement titled‚ “Allegations made by former SAFA CEO cannot be wished away‚ and should be investigated by an independent body”‚ that Jordaan should be suspended pending such a probe.
“I have noted with concern‚ the allegations made by the former Acting SAFA CEO‚ Gay Mokoena against SAFA President Danny Jordaan‚ accusing him of flouting the association’s rules‚” Mhlongo stated.
“In the letter Mokoena launches a scathing attack on the SAFA President‚ accusing him of running the football association as his own fiefdom‚ among a host of other allegations. These are serious allegations that cannot and should not be taken lightly. The DA calls for a full scale investigation into these claims.
“ … The DA calls on the matters affecting Safa to be handled independently and expeditiously … .”
In another statement Mhlongo said while under investigation Jordaan should be suspended.
“The DA calls for suspension [of Jordaan] and investigation into this matter to be conducted by reputable and independent legal practitioners. This will ensure the findings and recommendations made to the SAFA board on the future of Jordaan are objective and unquestionable.”
In his letter Mokoena said he was asked by Jordaan to vacate the acting CEO position on April 15.
He accused Jordaan of running the financially ailing organisation like his own fiefdom‚ flouting corporate governance principles and violating Safa statutes‚ among a host of other allegations.
Responding to the DA’s call‚ Safa communications manager Dominic Chimhavi said via WhatsApp: “We have already issued our position on this matter and we won't give credence to some attention-seeking political party delving in football matters.”
Earlier Safa had responded to Mokoena’s leaked letter with a statement that read: “It is with disappointment that we have noticed a confidential letter by former acting CEO‚ Mr Gay Mokoena to be tabled and discussed by the NEC [national executive committee]‚ has been circulated to the media even before the Association had the opportunity to develop a response.
“We want to reiterate that a detailed response will arise out of a discussion at a National Executive Committee meeting first.”