North West man jumps in front of truck after 'killing wife'

A man from Itsoseng in the North West is believed to have thrown himself in front of a moving truck shortly after allegedly killing his wife.

Col Adéle Myburgh said police were investigating a case of murder and another of culpable homicide after the discovery of the couple's bodies on Wednesday.

“In the first incident, police were summoned at about 4pm to a scene of a culpable homicide, close to Thusong Hospital on the Lichtenburg ——Mahikeng road where a 48-year-old male was found dead on the scene. [This] after he allegedly jumped in front of an oncoming truck. He was certified dead on the scene by emergency medical and rescue services personnel,” said Myburgh.