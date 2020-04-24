Lockdown eases but not for alcohol

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the easing of lockdown restrictions from next month as SA prepares to resume some activities which had been barred for five weeks.

Addressing the nation from Pretoria last night, Ramaphosa said scientists have advised that an abrupt and uncontrolled lifting of restrictions could cause a "massive resurgence in infections".

"We cannot take action today that we will deeply regret tomorrow, we must avoid a rushed reopening that could risk a spread which would need to be followed by another hard lockdown," Ramaphosa said.

He said the state of the coronavirus pandemic in the country would, going forward, be classified using alert level 1 to level 5, with the latter level requiring a full national lockdown.

Ramaphosa said the national coronavirus command council met yesterday and determined that the national coronavirus alert level will be lowered from level 5 to level 4 with effect from Friday May 1.