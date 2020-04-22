South Africa

Domestic violence drops in lockdown but men are still dying over booze

By Naledi Shange - 22 April 2020 - 19:26
At least four men have been killed by their partners since the start of the coronavirus lockdown, said police minister Bheki Cele.
At least four men have been killed by their partners since the start of the coronavirus lockdown, said police minister Bheki Cele.
Image: Supplied

While the coronavirus lockdown has seen significantly fewer crimes committed, police minister Bheki Cele said it was concerning that men were among the fatal victims of domestic abuse.

Cele said at a briefing in Durban on Tuesday that men had been killed by their partners during this time.

“In four of the incidents during the lockdown, the boyfriends were allegedly killed by their girlfriends,” he said.

The minister, who vigorously supports the ban on alcohol sales during the lockdown and even beyond, said booze was a factor in some of these murders.

“In two of these incidents, the murder was a result of an argument over liquor. In one incident, the boyfriend refused to go out to buy liquor. In the other incident, the couple was under the influence of alcohol [when the female killed the male],” he said.

The latest figures revealed by Cele show a substantial decrease in domestic violence incidents reported nationally this year in comparison to the same period in 2019.

“The national picture reflects a decrease by 69.4% from 9,990 cases between March 29 and April 22 last year to 3,061 since the lockdown until April 20 2020, meaning a difference of 6,929 [cases]," he said.

Cops arrested for breaking lockdown laws, including alcohol-related crimes

Several police officers have been arrested for contravening lockdown regulations, including liquor-related crimes, police minister Bheki Cele said on ...
News
3 days ago

WHO says alcohol won't kill the coronavirus — in fact, it may kill you

The World Health Organisation said alcohol consumption can increase a person's chances of contracting the coronavirus.
News
5 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
Addiction during the time of the coronavirus
X