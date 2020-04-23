SAA on the skids — on Friday, staff face two stark choices

SAA employees have until the end of Friday to reach an agreement with the airline's business rescue practitioners, who say the airline does not have enough money to honour their obligations to staff beyond April 30.

Joint rescue practitioners Leslie Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana said on Thursday that there were “only two options available”.

Employees, through their unions, now have to choose after the business rescue practitioners failed to secure a further bailout from government and a previously secured bailout of R5.5bn had run dry.

One option is winding down the business, terminating employees' contracts and paying out agreed severance packages.

A sales process would have to be undertaken to ultimately result in the distribution of proceeds to affected parties. “If an agreement can be reached with the employees a business rescue plan can be developed and published,” they said.