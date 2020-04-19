Shutting SAA would destroy transformation in SA aviation, pilots say in open letter

If SAA and SA Express were to close down there would never be transformation in the country’s aviation industry.

This is according to an open letter penned by “African and designated group pilots of South African Airways”, published on Twitter on Saturday. The letter was addressed to the business rescue practitioners on social media on Saturday.

The letter comes after a proposal by the airline's administrators showed that SAA is offering severance packages to its workforce.

Unions representing about 60% of the 4,700 employees at SAA slammed the proposal.