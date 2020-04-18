SAA offers staff severance packages after state pulls plug

South African Airways (SAA) is offering severance packages to its workforce of around 5,000 workers, a proposal by the airline's administrators showed, after the government said it wouldn't provide more funds for rescue efforts.

The proposal, which was put to trade unions this week and hasn't been agreed with them, is the latest sign that state-owned SAA is on the brink of collapse. Talks with unions will resume on Monday.

SAA entered a form of bankruptcy protection in December, since when it has had to suspend all commercial passenger flights due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

This week the government told administrators that it wouldn't provide more funds, lending guarantees or allow foreign financing of a business rescue plan.