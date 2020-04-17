Alcohol 'not an essential': Ramaphosa refuses to ease restrictions

President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphatically denied a request from the Gauteng Liquor Forum to ease the restrictions on the sale of alcohol during the nationwide lockdown.

He said that the decision was taken to uphold the restrictions because of the “dangers associated” with the sale of alcohol.

Also, he said in a letter sent through the State Attorney, that the sale of alcohol was “not an essential service” and that selling it would impact negatively on the country's battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Alcohol was also responsible for an increase in crime and was a major reason for medical emergencies.

A week ago the forum threatened to go the Constitutional Court over the restrictions, which they said would “gravely” affect the 20,000 micro and small businesses in Gauteng they represent.

The extension of the lockdown — in combination with the total ban on alcohol sales — would “most likely ruin” these businesses, the forum said.

Ramaphosa was initially given until Tuesday to respond, but asked for an extension until Friday.