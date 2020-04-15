Inmates say failure to test them could see virus ‘explode’ at St Albans after warder tests positive

As a warder at St Albans Correctional Centre in Port Elizabeth tested positive for Covid-19, prisoners are fuming that they were only asked simple questions about their health despite some showing symptoms for the coronavirus.

The total number of infections in the Eastern Cape was 175 on Tuesday afternoon.

Of these, 53 inmates and 24 correctional services officials in the province have tested positive for the virus.

The East London Correctional Centre, where the virus has spread rapidly, has the bulk of the correctional services cases — 76.

Besides the St Albans case and those at the East London prison, a correctional services official at the department’s head office in Pretoria has also tested positive.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said 34 officials at St Albans had already been placed in quarantine, reports HeraldLIVE.

The tests were done on the officials by the National Health Laboratory Services on Monday, with the results expected within 48 hours.

“The tracing processes are under way in St Albans,” Nxumalo said.

The department’s disaster management response strategy had also been activated.

“This is looking at the rapid identification of laboratory-confirmed cases, the isolation of those who test positive and management of the pandemic within our centres,” he said.