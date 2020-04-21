Ledwaba wants to be meat king of kasi via his hampers

Experience in beef production and packaging, and knowledge of meat consumption trends in black communities, prompted Wally Ledwaba to get into the meat trade.

Ledwaba, 42, of Paulshof, northern Johannesburg, opened Alexandra-based Dark City Meat & Chicken Factory, in 2017. Before that he had been working with beef farmers in the North West.

Then, in 2013, he approached a friend who had a farm which was not operational and asked him to start farming cattle.

Ledwaba and his friend would buy calves, grow them to between 150kg-200kg, and sell them to farmers at auctions.

It was good business from the word go, and he did it for a year and a half until the rise in maize affected affordability in feeding the calves.

Ledwaba's next step was to supply meat at discounted prices for people who had funerals. He processed it on the farm, in Hartbeespoort, North West. His method was to buy a cow from farmers, take it to an abattoir and then process and package the carcass according to the customer's needs.

He would package it as beef stew, mince, wors or any of the prime cuts - all according to what the customer wanted.