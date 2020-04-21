Sabotage, says SANDF over changed expiry dates on soldiers' ration packs

The defence force (SANDF) has laid a charge of fraud against the suppliers of food packs after discovering that “expired” meals were given to military personnel deployed on lockdown duties.

This was revealed when soldiers discovered that stickers with revised expiry dates had been placed over the original stickers on the packs.

SANDF chief Gen Solly Shoke said that if this is proved to be true, "it is tantamount to sabotage of the military's mandate to protect SA".

He said a case was opened with military police who had appointed a dedicated team to investigate the case. "Those found to be on the wrong side of the law must face the full might of the law,” said Shoke.